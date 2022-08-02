JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 399 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

