JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

