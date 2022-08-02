JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

