JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

