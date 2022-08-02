JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 price objective (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock worth $9,358,018 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $453.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 498.65, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.