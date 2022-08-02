JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 3.0 %

CL opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

