JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $325.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

