JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 473 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Stock Up 2.3 %

NATI stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

