John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,071. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

