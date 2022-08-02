Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after buying an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,716,000 after purchasing an additional 170,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64.

