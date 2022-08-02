Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 166,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

