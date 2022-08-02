Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 40 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.17 and its 200 day moving average is $254.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

