Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 470 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 128,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 675,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

