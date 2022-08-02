JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Down 2.9 %

YY opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.61. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JOYY Dividend Announcement

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -220.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $38,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.