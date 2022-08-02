JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

