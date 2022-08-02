Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 182.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.50 ($2.24).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JUP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.22. The firm has a market cap of £704.60 million and a PE ratio of 484.44.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Fund Management

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,207.82). In related news, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($153,167.50). Also, insider Andrew Formica bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,207.82).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.