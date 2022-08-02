Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.49 million. Kadant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.99-$2.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI traded down $4.93 on Tuesday, hitting $200.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,924. Kadant has a one year low of $168.43 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.87.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.