Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

