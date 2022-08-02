Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $220,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

