Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 10,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 317,755 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.93) to €5.45 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

