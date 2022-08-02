Karura 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $624,125.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Karura has a market cap of $39.50 million and $624,125.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
