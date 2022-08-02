KBC Group NV Acquires 57,798 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $39,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.2% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 63.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $346.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

