KBC Group NV Buys 136,502 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,502 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $168.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

