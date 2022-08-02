KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214,959 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

