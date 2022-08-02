KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214,959 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
