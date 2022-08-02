KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $38,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

