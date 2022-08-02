KBC Group NV Has $53.81 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $53,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

