KBC Group NV Has $57.78 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $57,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.