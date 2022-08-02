KBC Group NV Purchases 125,965 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,965 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $48,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

