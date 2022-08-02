KBC Group NV Sells 11,085 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of Signature Bank worth $63,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $183.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average of $255.24. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

