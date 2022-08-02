KBC Group NV Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254,925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.