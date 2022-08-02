KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

KBR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. 2,499,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,395. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

