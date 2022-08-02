Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kemper by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

