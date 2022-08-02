Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The company has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

