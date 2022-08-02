Kendall Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Generac by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Generac by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Stock Down 1.5 %

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.89. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,657. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.