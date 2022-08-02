Kendall Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $533.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.90 and its 200 day moving average is $562.05. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

