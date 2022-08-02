Kendall Capital Management Raises Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,753. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

