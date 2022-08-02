Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,822. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.55.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

