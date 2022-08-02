Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,140 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,864. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

