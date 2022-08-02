Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

