Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kernel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Kernel Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

