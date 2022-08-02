Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $5.76 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. ePlus accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.38% of ePlus worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus Trading Up 0.7 %

PLUS stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.