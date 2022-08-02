Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. CNX Resources makes up about 3.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources Profile

Shares of CNX stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

