KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $286,071.68 and approximately $8.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

