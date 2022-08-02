KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $286,071.68 and approximately $8.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
