Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Kforce accounts for about 1.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Kforce by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kforce by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kforce Price Performance

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.05. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

