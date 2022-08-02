Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1,905.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,833 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 427.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 220,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 178,642 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 43.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 139,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.