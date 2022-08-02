Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 395,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,919,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

