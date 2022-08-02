King DAG Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $180,373.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004404 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.