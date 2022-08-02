Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGFHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 100,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kingfisher

KGFHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

