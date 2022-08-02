Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 661,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,382. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

