Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 247,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $428.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

